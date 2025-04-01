Indiana man allegedly shot 5 people, 2 fatally, at Hammond pub

The Brief Hammond police arrested Caprice Edward Cashaw in connection with a shooting at Portside Pub on March 30, 2025, that left two dead and three injured. The suspect, charged with murder and attempted murder, allegedly opened fire after a domestic dispute prompted a woman to seek help at the bar. Authorities are asking anyone with more information about the incident to contact the Hammond Police Detective Bureau at (219) 852-2906.



Hammond police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at Portside Pub on Sunday.

The shooting left two dead and three others seriously injured, with authorities charging the suspect with murder and attempted murder.

Fatal shooting at Hammond pub

What we know:

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of gunfire at the bar, located at 1516 Indianapolis Boulevard. Upon arriving, police discovered two victims, Paul Olivares, 25, and Lorraine Reyna, 59, both of Whiting, who were later pronounced dead.

Three other individuals were seriously injured in the shooting.

The incident was initially believed to be related to a domestic situation, prompting a quick response from detectives.

As a result of their investigation, 31-year-old Caprice Edward Cashaw, of Merrillville, has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including murder and attempted murder. These charges have been enhanced due to the use of a firearm during the crime.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of March 30, when a woman involved in a domestic dispute sought assistance at Portside Pub.

According to police, three patrons, including a bartender, attempted to help the woman, when the shooting occurred. In total, five people were shot, including the two fatalities.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic situation that has deeply impacted several families in our community," said Chief William Short. "Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones. While this arrest is a step toward justice, we recognize the pain and loss that cannot be undone. The Hammond Police Department remains committed to supporting the families affected and ensuring those responsible are held accountable."

What you can do:

Hammond police are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Hammond Police Detective Bureau at (219) 852-2906.

The department continues to work closely with the community to ensure justice is served.