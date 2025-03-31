NW Indiana coroner IDs 2 victims of mass shooting at pub

The Brief Two people who were fatally shot at a Northwest Indiana pub early Sunday morning were identified by the local coroner's office. Authorities said the shooting, which left three other people injured, stemmed from a domestic incident. While a person of interest was taken into custody, no formal charges have been announced.



The two people who were fatally shot at a Northwest Indiana pub early Sunday morning were identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

What we know:

Paul Olivares, 25, and Lorraine Reyna, 59, were the two people killed at Portside Pub in Hammond around 4 a.m., according to authorities.

Both victims lived in Whiting, according to the coroner’s office.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what relationship, if any, the victims had with the alleged suspect.

The backstory:

Police responded to the pub and found five people who were shot, including a bartender and three patrons who were assisting a woman involved in a domestic situation, police said.

A person of interest, Caprice Edward Cashaw, of Merrillville, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, according to Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. Still, police have not confirmed the identity of the person of interest, since no formal charges have been announced as of Monday afternoon.

What you can do:

Hammond police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Det. Lt. Marc Ferry at 219-852-2906.