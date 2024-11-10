Bicyclist critically injured in Libertyville crash

A Mundelein man was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in unincorporated Libertyville.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around noon at the intersection of West Rockland Road and the Des Plaines River Trail.

The bicyclist was crossing West Rockland Road when he was hit by a westbound Toyota Prius. He was thrown onto the vehicle’s windshield and then to the ground. The 33-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Prius, a 39-year-old Gurnee man, and a child passenger were uninjured.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating the incident.