Hunter falls to death from tree stand in Northwest Indiana

A man died after falling from a tree stand while deer hunting in Northwest Indiana over the weekend.

Conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded to the 3500 block of S. 700 E. in Knox for a report of a fatal fall around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Larry Sedwick, 53, of Cedar Lake, Ind. was found dead near an elevated hunting platform. The DNR office said Sedwick fell from the platform, and he was not wearing a full-body safety harness.

The incident remains under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.