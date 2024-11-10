Man, 24, shot to death at Wheeling bar, police say

The Brief A 24-year-old man was fatally shot outside the Social Bar and Grill in Wheeling early Sunday morning. Witnesses reported an altercation between the victim and an unknown offender prior to the shooting. The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting Wheeling police in their investigation.



A 24-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning a bar in Wheeling, according to police.

Officers responded to the Social Bar and Grill located at 401 E. Dundee Rd. around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting and found the victim. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that the victim had gotten into a fight before the shooting, and the offender fled the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released. No other injuries were reported and no one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

The Major Case Assistance Team has been assisting Wheeling police in their investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to call 847-459-2632.