Body found in Puerto Rico river amid search for missing Indianapolis teacher

article

Police in Puerto Rico confirmed they have found a deceased body amid the search of a missing Indianapolis teacher.

44-year-old Amanda Webster was recently on vacation on the island but was reported last Wednesday by the owner of the place she was staying. The owner told authorities that she did not properly check out and her belongings as well as her rental car were left on the property.

Authorities then sent out an Ashanti Alert in search for Webster.

RELATED: Man claiming to be son of Charlotte Sena kidnapping suspect breaks silence: 'Hope he dies in prison'

On Saturday, police posted on Facebook that they found a lifeless body in the river of the Rio Blanco neighborhood.

They said the body was found floating upside down in a rocky area. As of now, they have not confirmed the gender, identity or whether the body showed signs of violence.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on Webster’s whereabouts is being asked to call (787) 343-2020 or 911.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.