Body found in Naperville forest preserve identified as missing woman, coroner confirms

A body discovered in a Naperville forest preserve has been identified as a woman who was reported missing in late July, officials said.

What we know:

The DuPage County Coroner confirmed Monday that the remains were those of Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede, 46, through dental records.

"Our condolences go out to Sinmi Abosede's family," the coroner said in a statement. "It is distressing when a loved one goes missing, and the prolonged period of waiting for identification must be further heartrending. We are hopeful that the family can now begin healing."

Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede was last seen July 30 in the 2100 block of Sudbury Street. (Naperville PD )

The backstory:

Naperville police were called to a trailhead at the southwest corner of Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve, near 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive, after a body was reported in the prairie. Joliet police found the remains in a dense area of tall grass.

Authorities said the clothing on the body matched what Abosede was last seen wearing when she disappeared. Police said foul play is not suspected.

Abosede was reported missing July 30 after she was last seen walking in the 2100 block of Sudbury Street. She was described as 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black Adidas jacket, gray sweatpants, a black headscarf and black Crocs. Police said she only had a white water bottle with her at the time.

What's next:

Abosede’s family issued a statement through the coroner’s office thanking the community for its support.

"Sinmi's family wishes to thank everyone in the community for the remarkable support they showed throughout the difficult times since the day she went missing. Words cannot begin to express their gratitude. They are comforted by cherished memories of Sinmi as a wonderful wife, mother, family member and friend to so many. The family is now asking for privacy as they grieve through their loss."

Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation, according to the coroner’s office.

