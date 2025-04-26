Expand / Collapse search

Body found at Naperville forest preserve, investigation underway: officials

By Cody King
Published  April 26, 2025 7:27pm CDT
Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at Burlington Park Forest Preserve in Naperville Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County responded to a call just before 3 p.m. for a death investigation.

The body was recovered at the scene, but no further details have been released. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification, according to forest preserve district officials.

There is no known threat to the public at this time. 

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available. 

