Body found near Oak Forest golf course: police
OAK FOREST - A dead body was found by a golf course Friday in south suburban Oak Forest.
Officers were called for a person on the ground just before noon and found the body near the George Dunne Golf Course at 163rd Street and Central Avenue, Oak Forest police said.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and has not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The Cook County Forest Preserve Police are leading an investigation.