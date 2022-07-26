Body found on CTA tracks in South Loop

A person was found dead on the CTA L tracks Tuesday morning in the South Loop.

Police found him lying unresponsive on the tracks shared by the Green and Orange lines around 5:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of South State Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

Autopsy results are pending.

Detectives have launched a death investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.