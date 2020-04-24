Body of Crest Hill man pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet

The body of a 49-year-old man was recovered Thursday from the Des Plaines River in southwest suburban Joliet.

William J. Madera, of Crest Hill, was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. in the river in the 700 block of Rail Road St., the Will County coroner’s office said in a statement.

An autopsy is scheduled later Friday.

Joliet police, which are investigating the death, did not immediately release additional details on the death.