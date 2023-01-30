Body of elderly woman found in freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer on Monday at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood.

The woman was discovered unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at the residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead.

The woman's body was found in a freezer. Just before 9 p.m., a medium chest freezer was removed from a garage behind the home and taken away from the scene.

Police are conducting a death investigation. The woman’s identity and cause of death are still unknown.

No further information was immediately available.