Body of Joliet man found at Rockdale dam

A 27-year-old Joliet man was found dead Monday at a Des Plaines River dam in southwest suburban Rockdale.

State troopers responded about 9 a.m. to the Brandon Lock in the 1100 block of Brandon Road to investigate a call of a body found in the water, according to Illinois State Police.

They found the body of Eric D. Cotter, of Joliet, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

ISP Crime Scene investigators are investigating, state police said. Details about the death were not immediately available.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.