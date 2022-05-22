Expand / Collapse search

Body of man found in Lake Michigan off Wilmette

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:43PM
Wilmette
FOX 32 Chicago

WILMETTE, Illinois - The body of a man was found in Lake Michigan off Wilmette on Sunday.

The body was found by a boater about a mile offshore.

Wilmette firefighters worked with the Coast Guard to bring the body in.

Police said the man's body appeared to have been in the water for at least a couple weeks. He had black hair and was about 6 feet tall.

Wilmette does not have any missing person cases right now and is working with the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to identify him.