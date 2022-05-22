Body of man found in Lake Michigan off Wilmette
WILMETTE, Illinois - The body of a man was found in Lake Michigan off Wilmette on Sunday.
The body was found by a boater about a mile offshore.
Wilmette firefighters worked with the Coast Guard to bring the body in.
Police said the man's body appeared to have been in the water for at least a couple weeks. He had black hair and was about 6 feet tall.
Wilmette does not have any missing person cases right now and is working with the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to identify him.