The body of a man was pulled out of Lake Michigan Tuesday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police officers responded to a report of a person in the water around 5:32 a.m. near Pratt Beach, according to CPD.

The man, who was between 60 and 65 years old, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A death investigation has been launched. Autopsy results are pending.