Body of missing Chicago man found in pond in Indiana
FISH LAKE, Ind. - Authorities say a body found in a northwest Indiana pond has been identified as a Chicago man who family members say had been missing for weeks.
WSBT-TV reports the La Porte County coroner has identified the man as 47-year-old Joseph Clopton of Chicago.
He went missing in mid-December.
Family members and friends searched his Chicago neighborhood for him.
Authorities say he was found near Fish Lake in Indiana outside a bait shop. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.