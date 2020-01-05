Body of missing Chicago man found in pond in Indiana

article

Authorities say a body found in a northwest Indiana pond has been identified as a Chicago man who family members say had been missing for weeks.

WSBT-TV reports the La Porte County coroner has identified the man as 47-year-old Joseph Clopton of Chicago.

He went missing in mid-December.

Family members and friends searched his Chicago neighborhood for him.

Authorities say he was found near Fish Lake in Indiana outside a bait shop. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.