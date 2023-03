A body was pulled from the Chicago River on the city's North Side on Thursday.

Around 5:28 p.m., police say the body of a man was recovered from the water in the 2700 block of N. Leavitt St. in Lincoln Park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man is 24 years old, according to police, but his identify has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.