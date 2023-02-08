Body pulled from Chicago River by CPD's Marine Unit

A body was pulled from the Chicago River Wednesday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department confirms the male body was spotted floating in the water around 4:30 p.m. near the Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport.

Chicago police and fire officials responded to the scene and CPD's Marine Unit pulled the body from the water.

The identity of the man is not yet known.

No further information was immediately available.