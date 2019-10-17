Body pulled from Lake Michigan a mile out from Lincoln Park

A man’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan Thursday morning east of Lincoln Park on the North Side, according to police.

Boaters noticed a person in the water about 10:10 a.m. about a mile east of Fullerton Avenue and called 911, according to Chicago police.

The police marine unit responded and recovered the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators were able to identify the 26-year-old man, who did not appear to have been in the water for a long time, police said. There was no reported signs of trauma.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.