Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Cook County
WILMETTE, Ill. - A body was pulled from Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon.
At 5:11 p.m., Wilmette police and fire departments responded to Gillson Park for a report of a body in Lake Michigan.
About 500 to 100 yards offshore, a paddleboarder observed a body in the water.
The body was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as a 56-year-old Wilmette man.
According to preliminary information, the deceased was not in the water for a prolonged period of time and there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Wilmette police are working with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on the investigation.