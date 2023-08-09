Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Cook County

A body was pulled from Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:11 p.m., Wilmette police and fire departments responded to Gillson Park for a report of a body in Lake Michigan.

About 500 to 100 yards offshore, a paddleboarder observed a body in the water.

The body was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as a 56-year-old Wilmette man.

According to preliminary information, the deceased was not in the water for a prolonged period of time and there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Wilmette police are working with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on the investigation.