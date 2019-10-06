Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park: police

article

A dead body was pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The male body was found Sunday morning by the Chicago Fire Department and turned over to the Chicago Police Marine Unit after the operation was deemed a recovery instead of a rescue, Chicago police and fire officials said.

An untethered canoe was seen crashing into rocks near the 7700 block of Eastlake Terrace, but police could not confirm whether or not the boat was related to the incident.

Further information about the male and the circumstances of his death were not immediately known, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.