A man's body was recovered from the water near Montrose Harbor on Chicago's North Side Friday morning.

Chicago police say an unidentified man was pulled from Lake Michigan in the 300 block of East Marine Drive at 7:40 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

A death investigation has been launched pending autopsy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.