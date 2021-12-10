Body pulled out of Lake Michigan near Edgewater Beach

A body was pulled out of Lake Michigan Friday afternoon near Edgewater Beach on the North Side.

Just after 1 p.m., the marine units responded to a call of a person in the water near the 5400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

Firefighters pulled out a female, whose age wasn’t known, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Her name hasn’t been released.

Advertisement

Area Three detectives are investigating.