Body recovered from retention pond in Willowbrook

A body was pulled from a retention pond Thursday morning in west suburban Willowbrook.

Police officers were called to a pond in the area of 70 Lincoln Oaks Drive for a report of a body in the water, officials said.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of Forrest G. Haney submerged in the water near the shore of the pond, police said.

Haney, whose age was unknown, was a resident of the area, according to police.

The cause of death is currently unknown pending an investigation by the DuPage County coroner.

Police said there was no indication of criminal activity and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact Willowbrook police at (630) 325-2121.