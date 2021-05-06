Boil order in effect after thousands of SW Side residents lose water

A boil order was issued Thursday afternoon after a Southwest Side pumping station shut down for about an hour, affecting thousands of people in Morgan Park and Beverly.

The 110-year-old station shut down after maintenance by Commonwealth Edison, according to Richard Guidice, executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The outage largely affected people in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods, officials said, adding that the cause was being investigated.

The boil order was issued "out of an abundance of caution" while the water is being tested, according to Andrea Chang, deputy commissioner for the Department of Water Management.

People who live in the affected area should bring water to a full boil for at least five minutes before drinking it or consuming in any way — like brushing your teeth, making baby formula or washing dishes.

The order was expected to last until Friday morning, Chang said, because the testing takes about 24 hours.