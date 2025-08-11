Boil order issued in Chicago suburb after water main break
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A boil order was issued Monday morning for a Chicago suburb after an emergency water break over the weekend.
Schaumburg boil order
What we know:
Officials in Schaumburg issued the boil water order for the next 24–36 hours. The following streets and locations have been impacted:
- Medieval Times
- Crestwood Court
- Kristin Drive
- Willow Brook Court
- Sleepy Hollow Court
- Eastwood Court
- Idle Wild Court
- 1 to 55 Commerce Drive
- 1901 Roselle Rd Wilkening Court
- White Oak Lane
- Amada Court
- Amanda Lane
- Arbor Glen Boulevard
- White Oak Court
- Center Court
- Central Road
The boil order comes after crews restored an emergency water main break that happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
What you can do:
Residents are advised to boil any water intended for drinking or cooking for at least five minutes. Water used for cleaning or showering does not require boiling.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Village of Schaumburg.