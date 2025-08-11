Boil order issued in Chicago suburb after water main break

The Brief A boil water order was issued in Schaumburg Monday morning after a water main break Sunday night. The advisory affects several streets and locations and will last 24–36 hours. Residents should boil drinking and cooking water for at least five minutes, though water for cleaning or showering is safe to use.



A boil order was issued Monday morning for a Chicago suburb after an emergency water break over the weekend.

Schaumburg boil order

What we know:

Officials in Schaumburg issued the boil water order for the next 24–36 hours. The following streets and locations have been impacted:

Medieval Times

Crestwood Court

Kristin Drive

Willow Brook Court

Sleepy Hollow Court

Eastwood Court

Idle Wild Court

1 to 55 Commerce Drive

1901 Roselle Rd Wilkening Court

White Oak Lane

Amada Court

Amanda Lane

Arbor Glen Boulevard

White Oak Court

Center Court

Central Road

The boil order comes after crews restored an emergency water main break that happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

What you can do:

Residents are advised to boil any water intended for drinking or cooking for at least five minutes. Water used for cleaning or showering does not require boiling.