Expand / Collapse search

Boil order issued in Chicago suburb after water main break

By Will Hager
Published  August 11, 2025 5:34am CDT
Schaumburg
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A boil water order was issued in Schaumburg Monday morning after a water main break Sunday night. 
    • The advisory affects several streets and locations and will last 24–36 hours. 
    • Residents should boil drinking and cooking water for at least five minutes, though water for cleaning or showering is safe to use.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A boil order was issued Monday morning for a Chicago suburb after an emergency water break over the weekend.

Schaumburg boil order

What we know:

Officials in Schaumburg issued the boil water order for the next 24–36 hours. The following streets and locations have been impacted:

  • Medieval Times
  • Crestwood Court
  • Kristin Drive
  • Willow Brook Court
  • Sleepy Hollow Court
  • Eastwood Court
  • Idle Wild Court
  • 1 to 55 Commerce Drive 
  • 1901 Roselle Rd Wilkening Court
  • White Oak Lane
  • Amada Court
  • Amanda Lane
  • Arbor Glen Boulevard
  • White Oak Court
  • Center Court
  • Central Road

The boil order comes after crews restored an emergency water main break that happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

What you can do:

Residents are advised to boil any water intended for drinking or cooking for at least five minutes. Water used for cleaning or showering does not require boiling. 

The Source: The information in this report came from the Village of Schaumburg.

SchaumburgNews