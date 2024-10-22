Bolingbrook police investigate suspected human skull found in wooded area

The Source The Bolingbrook Police Department is investigating the discovery of a suspected human skull found in a wooded area near Trout Farm Road on Monday night. The Will County Coroner’s Office is analyzing the remains, and the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Unit is actively investigating the scene. Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa has asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues. There is currently no indication that the remains are linked to any open cases in the area.



The Bolingbrook Police Department is investigating the discovery of a suspected human skull found in a wooded area on Monday.

Officers responded to 475 Trout Farm Road at about 6:34 p.m. after someone reported finding skeletal remains in the area.

The Will County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains for further analysis.

"The Will County Coroner's Office will be conducting Forensic Testing by the University of Illinois Department of Anthropology and Forensic Odontology to determine the identity and gender of the remains," the coroner's office said in a press release.

Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. There is no indication that the remains are connected to any open cases in the area, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772 or online.