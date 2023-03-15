Outbound I-55 lanes in Bolingbrook closed for emergency repairs

Two lanes on the outbound I-55 bridge over Illinois Route 53 in Bolingbrook are temporarily closed for emergency repairs.

Repairs have already been made to the bridge deck, but the Illinois Department of Transportation says the concrete needs more time to set before lanes can reopen to traffic.

The left lane of the bridge and the ramps will remain open.

IDOT says all lanes should be reopened later this evening. However, it may take more time if the concrete has not cured.

This area of I-55, just west of I-355, is at the end of its lifespan and is being reconstructed. The project is anticipated to be finished later this fall.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.