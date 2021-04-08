Bolingbrook man allegedly burned down martial arts studio where he used to be a student

A Bolingbrook man was ordered held on $400,000 bail after he allegedly burned down a martial arts studio where he used to be a student.

Andrew Wagner, 28, allegedly broke into the United Martial Arts studio, at 1260 Chicago Ave., and started a fire, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Wagner’s mugshot | DuPage county state’s attorney’s office

Naperville police and fire departments responded to an alarm at 9:40 p.m. March 26 and saw flames and smoke coming from the building, prosecutors said. The building was uninhabitable after the fire.

Investigators found that an accelerant was used in the fire, prosecutors said. Officers identified Wagner, a former student of the studio, as the person who allegedly started the fire. On April 6, Wagner went to the Naperville Police Department for an interview and was arrested. Prosecutors did not offer a motive behind the arson.

In a statement, State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said he was thankful no one was inside the studio or adjacent buildings at the time.

Wagner was charged with a felony count aggravated arson and another felony count of arson. He also faces a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

Wagner’s arraignment was set for May 5, 2021.