Bolingbrook man charged in double fatal shooting near CTA Red Line station

A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men last September by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop.

Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of opening fire on 30-year-old Andre Deal and 40-year-old Luis Delgado who were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, officials said.

Deal suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Delgado was shot in the back and face and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Nelson was arrested Thursday in the 100 block of East 32nd Street. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Nelson, of Bolingbrook, is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.