Man killed, another severely wounded in shooting by CTA station in South Loop: police

Two men were shot, one fatally, by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop early Saturday.

Police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak Road around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired.

A man, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. The other man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back and face.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

No additional details are available at this time.

The Sun-Times Wire contributed to this report.