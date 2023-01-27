Bolingbrook man cited after crashing into ISP squad car in Will County

article

An Illinois State Police squad car was struck on Interstate 55 in Will County Thursday.

At about 5:07 p.m., an Illinois State Police trooper was stationary in the left lane of I-55 northbound just north of Lockport Road with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop on a vehicle that was stopped in the left lane.

According to ISP, a gray 2010 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound and failed to yield to the squad car and struck the left side of the vehicle.

The trooper was inside the squad car at the time of the crash, ISP confirmed.

There were no injuries reported.

The driver of the Hyundai, 28-year-old Zachary B. Taylor, of Bolingbrook, was issued citations for Scott's Law – failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

So far in 2023, ISP has had three move-over law-related crashes.