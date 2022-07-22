Bolingbrook police fatally shoot suspect who stabbed man, stabbed and killed dog: authorities

An offender was shot and killed by police after allegedly stabbing a man and fatally stabbing a dog in Bolingbrook Friday.

At about 3:22 p.m. Friday, Bolingbrook officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Spruce Road for the report of a male subject who had stabbed and killed a dog, police said.

While on the way to the scene, officers were notified that the offender had stabbed a male victim as well.

When officers arrived at the scene, they engaged with the offender and shot him.

Both the offender and the stabbing victim were transported to local hospitals.

The offender was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The stabbing victim is in stable condition, police said.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the situation.