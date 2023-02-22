Bolingbrook police investigate fatal crash on Joliet Road

Joliet Road in Bolingbrook is closed for investigation following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

Officials say the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on southbound Joliet Road. The southbound lanes are closed from I-55 to 107th Street.

One northbound lane remains open while investigators are on scene.

Drivers can take Route 53 or Lemont Road as alternative routes during the closure.

No further information is available at this time.