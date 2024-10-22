Bolingbrook police investigate possible skeletal remains found in wooded area

The Source The Bolingbrook Police Department is investigating the discovery of possible skeletal remains found in a wooded area near Trout Farm Road on Monday evening. The Will County Coroner’s Office is analyzing the remains, and the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Unit is actively investigating the scene. Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa has asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues. There is currently no indication that the remains are linked to any open cases in the area.



The Bolingbrook Police Department is investigating the discovery of possible skeletal remains found in a wooded area Monday evening.

Officers responded to 475 Trout Farm Road at approximately 6:34 p.m. after someone reported finding the remains in the area.

The Will County Coroner’s Office took possession of the possible remains for further analysis.

Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. According to police, there is no indication that the remains are connected to any open cases in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772 or online.