3 Bolingbrook school staffers fired for ‘inappropriate’ conduct with student

The Brief Three staff members at a Bolingbrook middle school were fired on Monday for alleged "inappropriate conduct" with a student. Bolingbrook police were investigating contact between a staff member and a 14-year-old student.



Three staff members at a middle school in southwest suburban Bolingbrook were fired over alleged "inappropriate conduct" with a student, the district said.

What we know:

The announcement came after a Valley View School District board meeting on Monday morning and an internal investigation, according to a district statement.

Bolingbrook police informed the district of an investigation into inappropriate conduct at Brooks Middle School, the district said. Police said last week that they received information on April 8 about inappropriate communications between a staff member and a 14-year-old student.

The district said it placed the staff member on administrative leave and conducted its own investigation.

During the investigation, more allegations of misconduct came to light regarding other staff members who were also placed on leave.

What we don't know:

Bolingbrook police are continuing their investigation. No criminal charges have been announced.

The district did not disclose further details about the matter.