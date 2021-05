A Bolingbrook teenager passed away on Tuesday from COVID-19.

Dykota Morgan died at just 15-years-old.

Her family says she had only been diagnosed with the virus two days earlier.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was an honors student, who loved history, social justice and civils rights. She was also a big foodie.

Advertisement

A Go-Fund-Me for the family has already raised more than $2,700.