Fenwick High School given 'all clear' after bomb threat

Students and staff are returning to class Monday after a bomb threat directed at Fenwick High School prompted the evacuation of staff and students in west suburban Oak Park.

Oak Park police gave the school an "all clear" around noon after bomb-detecting dogs searched the campus at 505 Washington Boulevard, according to Principal Peter Groom.

A statement from Principal Peter Groom said Oak Park police informed officials about a bomb threat toward the school Monday morning around 10:20 a.m.

Students went to Ascension Church while the campus was being searched and will return to the classes which they departed. Period 10 will conclude at 2:20 p.m. and period 11 will conclude at 2:55 p.m., according to Groom.

The nature of the bomb threat was not immediately clear.

FOX 32 has reached out to Oak Park police for a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.