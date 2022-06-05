Bon Jovi founding bassist Alec John Such dead at 70

Bon Jovi founding member and bassist Alec John Such has died. He was 70.

The band confirmed his passing on Twitter Sunday afternoon with a graphic including his year of birth and death with a "Bon Jovi forever" logo above his name.

It's unclear how the musician passed away.

"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such," Bon Jovi posted on their Twitter account.

"He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. … To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly."

