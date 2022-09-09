Bond denied for man who allegedly admitted to killing mother of three in Cicero

article

Bond was denied for a man accused of stabbing and killing a mother of three in Cicero this week.

Police responded to a well-being check at 5417 W. 22nd Pl. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they were met by a man, later identified as Esteban Basaldua, and a female relative in front of the apartment building.

Officers then entered the first floor apartment and located an unresponsive woman, identified as Christian Duarte, who was facedown on the living room carpet with signs of violence, a Cicero spokesperson said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities determined that the victim sustained stab wounds and other blunt force trauma injuries.

While investigating, police determined that Basaldua, 27, and Duarte were involved in an on-and-off dating relationship, with a history of domestic violence.

They recently moved to Cicero and were living together, authorities said.

Basaldua allegedly made several admissions to the crime.

Duarte was the mother of three children — all are under the age of nine.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved first-degree murder charges against Basaldua Friday.

He is being held without bond.