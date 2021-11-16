Book in Downers Grove High School library sparks backlash from parents

Hundreds of people packed a Downers Grove High School board meeting Monday night to fight about a book.

Some parents want the book, Gender Queer, removed from the library.

The book, which was written by a woman who is non-binary, talks about sex and the author's sexual orientation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

There are two copies available to be checked out at the Downers Grove High School libraries, though it is not part of the school’s curriculum.

The administration said the book will be reviewed again now that two formal complaints have been filed.