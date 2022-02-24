Expand / Collapse search
Boozy Mountain Dew now available but only in three states

By Daniel Miller
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team
HARD MTN DEW alcoholic beverage article

The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo have launched the HARD MTN DEW alcoholic beverage. (PepsiCo and Boston Beer Company) (PepsiCo and Boston Beer Company)

WASHINGTON - Mountain Dew’s much-anticipated boozy drinks have hit store shelves but it’s only available in Tennessee, Florida, and Iowa. But fans have no need to worry because the company plans to distribute the drink in other states soon. 

The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo collaborated on the new drink called Hard MTN DEW. Adults of legal drinking age can enjoy four flavors: Baja Blast, watermelon, black cherry and original Dew. 

The new flavored malt beverage contains 5% alcohol, available in 24-ounce single-serve cans and a variety pack of a dozen 12-ounce cans.

RELATED: PepsiCo and Boston Beer Co. to create alcoholic Mountain Dew

Pepsi has worked to expand Mountain Dew’s presence in the soda industry into new markets, including energy drinks. In 2021, the company launched a Mountain Dew-based energy drink called "Mtn Dew Rise Energy." 

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James agreed to a multi-year partnership to be the face of Mtn Dew Rise Energy.

Pepsi’s launch of the new Hard MTN DEW comes after their rival Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company last year to create Topo Chico Hard Seltzers, the company's first alcoholic beverage for U.S. consumers.

FOX10 Phoenix contributed to this story 