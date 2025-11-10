Border Patrol agents turn Chicago's 'Bean' into photo op amid immigration tensions: report

The Brief Dozens of Border Patrol agents gathered at "Cloud Gate" early Monday for a photo op, according to Block Club Chicago. The visit comes days after federal immigration agents clashed with a crowd in Little Village and shots were reportedly fired. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino was present at "The Bean" and criticized Block Club before leaving the site.



A group of Border Patrol agents, including Chief Greg Bovino, reportedly turned one of Chicago’s most visited landmarks into a photo opportunity Monday morning.

What we know:

Block Club Chicago reporter John Hansen told FOX 32 that photographer Colin Boyle spotted unmarked SUVs lined along Monroe Street around 6:30 a.m. About a half hour later, dozens of armed agents walked to Cloud Gate in Millennium Park, also known as "The Bean," and posed for pictures.

Bovino joined the group, Hansen said, instructing agents to mask up after realizing the media was there. Boyle captured photos of the scene, which reportedly included agents shouting "Little Village" instead of "cheese" when a photo was taken, an apparent reference to the Chicago neighborhood where federal agents clashed with protesters over the weekend.

Featured article

According to Hansen, when Boyle tried to ask Bovino some questions, Bovino called Block Club Chicago "Chicago's Liars Club" and then questioned the news organization's coverage of federal immigration enforcement in the city, saying, "How come you never report on the work we do to improve the community?"

There were no arrests or enforcement activity seen during the apparent photo op, Hansen said. The agents left the area by about 7:30 a.m.

Big picture view:

The artist behind "Cloud Gate" reportedly has a history of suing, including the NRA, for using the sculpture in promotional materials.

"Now, this was a photo taken with the agents. One can maybe make the argument that they're just entitled as tourists to take photos there. But we'll see if there's any pushback in terms of a legal aspect of using that photo for the Department of Homeland Security," Hansen said.

The early-morning photo op adds another layer to Chicago’s tense relationship with federal immigration authorities. City leaders have been clashing with federal agencies over enforcement tactics and treatment of immigrant communities.