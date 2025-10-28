Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino to testify in federal court over use of tear gas on Chicagoans

The Brief U.S. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino testified in Chicago federal court after being accused of using tear gas on protesters in Little Village, possibly violating a court order. Judge Sara Ellis ordered Bovino to explain his actions after video appeared to show him deploying tear gas at a peaceful crowd. He is set to be deposed later this week as the court examines whether federal agents defied judicial limits on the use of force.



U.S. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino will appear in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday to answer questions about his use of tear gas in Chicago neighborhoods in apparent violation of a court order.

What we know:

Bovino was ordered to testify before U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis after video surfaced showing him appearing to throw a tear gas canister into a crowd of demonstrators in Little Village last week. The court order in question prohibits federal agents from using force or chemical agents unless a law is being broken.

Tear gas was reportedly used again on Saturday in Old Irving Park after agents were seen tackling a man in a yard, prompting nearby residents headed to a neighborhood Halloween parade to join spontaneous protests. Witnesses said the gas was deployed without provocation.

Bovino is also scheduled to sit for a five-hour deposition on Thursday.

Legal analyst Karen Conti said the testimony could reveal whether Bovino instructed his agents to comply with or ignore the court’s order, and how he plans to proceed with future enforcement operations.

Conti noted that the situation could escalate if Bovino continues to assert that he takes orders only from the executive branch.

Judges can potentially jail individuals for violating court orders, she said, adding that the case highlights growing tension between federal agencies and the judiciary over immigration enforcement in Chicago.