Border patrol chief’s court appearance in Chicago sparks protests, student walkouts

The Brief Protesters and supporters gathered outside a Chicago courthouse as Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino appeared in court. Southwest Side students staged a walkout protesting immigration enforcement. Activists urged lawmakers to protect undocumented residents from courthouse detentions.



Demonstrators — both in support and opposition of Operation Midway Blitz — gathered at the entrance to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Tuesday as U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino appeared in federal court.

What we know:

As Bovino entered the courthouse at Dearborn Street and Jackson Boulevard, protesters holding signs and chanting "Lock him up!" lined the entrance. He was escorted in and out of the building by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, some wearing helmets.

Among those gathered were activists denouncing actions by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as well as a handful of counterprotesters backing their enforcement efforts.

"I think we're all disgusted that they're just disappearing people off the street, grabbing people without wearing any name insignias or numbers or telling us where those people are going or what rights have been infringed upon," said protester Carter Cleland.

"I'm here to support ICE and Greg and everybody that's helping clean up our streets. It's pretty interesting being out here. Most of the protesters have actually been very respectful compared to Broadview, so I was just actually thanking the gentleman for being that way towards me," said Emily Cahill, a supporter of ICE.

Meanwhile, on Chicago’s Southwest Side, dozens of students from several area high schools staged a peaceful protest, walking out of class just before noon and marching for nearly two hours.

Students from the Little Village Lawndale High School campus participated, along with others from Benito Juarez and Cristo Rey High Schools.

Little Village Lawndale High School is made up of four schools: Multicultural Arts H.S., World Language H.S., Social Justice H.S., and Infinity: Math, Science, and Technology High School.

"We decided to do this march to speak up for those who can't speak up," said Sabetai Matias, a senior at Infinity. "I feel very proud of my community, because I know that there's many people out there that came here for a better living, such as my parents. They came from Mexico, I do this for them since they can't really speak up."

Other students echoed a similar sentiment, that they were inspired by their own families to take part in the walkout.

"I know my mom is watching and she said she is glad that I'm out here doing what I can do," said Judith Chicanchan, also an Infinity student.

What's next:

Immigration advocates are urging lawmakers to take up several bills during this week’s fall veto session in Springfield, including the 'Court Access, Safety, and Participation Act,' which would protect undocumented immigrants from being detained on their way to or at courthouses. The bill is being introduced by State Rep. Norma Hernandez and Illinois State Sen. Celina Villanueva.

The Illinois fall veto session ends Oct. 30.