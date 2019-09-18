Boy, 10, arrested for throwing rock at 'annoying' bus driver's head

A 10-year-old Lake County boy was reportedly arrested on battery charges after authorities say he threw a rock at a bus driver's head because the driver was "talking s---" and being "annoying."

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the boy was arrested at the Hannah Grace Homes, a juvenile facility in Clermont, charged with battery on a person 65 years or older.

The bus driver, Celand Story, reportedly told a deputy that the boy has a history of discipline problems, including throwing rocks at the bus before getting on and shaking a partition between seats and the bus stairs.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the boy was shaking the partition on Tuesday and when she told him to stop, he chucked two rocks at her. One rock hit her on the shoulder and the other "forcefully" hit her in the right temple, causing a bruise.

A counselor reportedly saw what happened and "immediately responded to separate them." The boy then explained why he threw the rocks, according to an arrest report.

The boy has not been identified because of his age.