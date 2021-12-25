Boy, 11, among two shot in leg on Christmas Eve in Jefferson Park

An 11-year-old boy and 25-year-old man were shot inside an apartment in Jefferson Park on Christmas Eve, police said.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., the two were inside the second floor apartment unit on the 5400 block of North Austin, when an unknown man began to fire shots at them.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The pair were each shot in the right leg and transported to Illinois Masonic in good condition, police said.

The man who fired the gun is in custody, police said.

Advertisement

Area Five detectives are investigating. No further information is available at this time.