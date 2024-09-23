Boy, 11, hit by car in Englewood

The Brief An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car in Englewood Sunday night after running onto the street. He suffered minor injuries, and the driver remained at the scene; no citations were issued.



An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The boy ran onto the street around 11:15 p.m. when he was hit by a silver sedan heading eastbound in the 700 block of West 76th Street, according to police.

The 11-year-old suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said the collision did not happen on a crosswalk and the driver of the sedan stayed at the scene.

No citations have been issued. CPD's Major Accident detectives are investigating.