Boy, 12, charged in armed robbery in Hermosa

A boy was charged with robbing two people at gunpoint last month in the Hermosa neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 12-year-old was identified as one of a group who robbed a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 28 in the 4100 block of West North Avenue, police said.

He was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said.

The boy was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.