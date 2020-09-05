Boy, 12, missing from East Garfield Park

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Eric Roman was last seen leaving his home in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, after getting into an argument with his mother, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He has bipolar disorder and may be in need of medical attention.

Roman was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, gym shorts and Nike sandals, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.